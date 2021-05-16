Chandigarh, May 16 (PTI) Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday shared on his Twitter handle purported video clips of police action on people protesting the desecration of a religious text in Punjab's Faridkot in 2015, a day after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal dared his party leaders to show evidence.

The Amritsar MLA also shared purported contents of the report of the one-man commission that had probed incidents of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The SAD-BJP government was at the helm, with Parkash Singh Badal as the CM, when the incidents had taken place in 2015.

On Saturday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was the deputy CM in the previous Punjab government, had asked the Congress leaders to produce the proof, if they have any, about the "planning and execution" of the incidents.

Sidhu shared two video clips of an event from September 2018, in which he is seen sharing the CCTV footage and some contents of the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report.

“Enough cognizable evidence available against Badals, says Justice (Retd.) Ranjit Singh Inquiry Commission report. In Sept 2018, I shared in public domain, statements by doctors, Ex-DGP & civil administration that prove actions at Kotkapura Chowk were consentual with then CM,” said Sidhu in a tweet.

“This CCTV footage was hidden from Justice (Retd.) Zora Singh Inquiry Commission during Badal regime. Later, dug up by Justice Ranjit Singh. I brought this footage to public domain, which shows role of police, acting on behest of the Badals. You are guilty but being protected,” said Sidhu in another tweet.

Meanwhile, reacting to Sidhu's remarks, SAD chief's principal adviser Harcharan Bains said in a tweet, "For 4½ yrs, @sherryontop boasted he had SENSATIONAL EVIDENCE on sacrilege. Asked to share it wth Khalsa Panth, court & SIT, all he does scoot & hide behind a retired judge's politicised report,already exposed, rubbished & rejected by HC. Where's the much touted evidence."

The one-man commission was set up by the Congress-led government in 2017 to investigate incidents of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent police firing cases at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura of Faridkot.

Two people were killed in the police firing at Behbal Kalan.

Sidhu has been repeatedly attacking Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the issue after the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month quashed a probe report into the Kotkapura case and ordered to form a fresh SIT to reinvestigate it.

