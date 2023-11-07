Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced incumbent SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami as its candidate for the top post of the apex gurdwara body.

Polling to elect a president and other office bearers of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will take place on Wednesday in Amritsar.

Senior leader of SAD Daljit Singh Cheema said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal has nominated Dhami for the post of SGPC president in the annual election being held on Wednesday.

"Badal said that all members of the SGPC of my party have expressed full confidence in his working in my one-to-one meetings with them. So he will remain our choice for the present election," Cheema said in a post on X.

SAD president Badal, took to X to say, "I extend my best wishes to Adv Harjinder Singh Dhami ji on being nominated as the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate for the post of @SGPCAmritsar president. Dhami ji's dedication to the cause of the Khalsa Panth and service of its institutions is beyond compare."

"I am confident that he will continue to steer the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to even further heights in his next tenure," he wrote.

Dhami thanked Badal for announcing him as the candidate for the SGPC president post.

