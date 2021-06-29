Fatehgarh Sahib, June 29 (PTI) A Shiromani Akali Dal leader was injured after he was attacked by two unidentified men at his office at Kang market, police said on Tuesday.

Rajiv Singla was attacked with some sharp-edged weapons, said police.

The assailants also took away the licensed revolver of Singla, said police.

Singla was rushed to civil hospital from where he was referred to a Ludhiana hospital.

Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal said they were investigating the matter and a case has been registered.

