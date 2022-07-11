Amritsar, Jul 11 (PTI)The Shiromai Akali Dal leadership connived with the Centre and compromised on the Punjab's claim over Chandigarh for vested interests, alleged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday after he was accused of diluting the state's stance over the union territory.

"Everyone knows who shifted the state government offices from Chandigarh to Mohali and formed New Chandigarh," said the CM reacting to his criticism here.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had announced land for setting up an additional building for the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, Mann in a tweet had also demanded a similar allotment, drawing sharp reaction from political leaders of Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday had accused Mann of surrendering the state's right over Chandigarh, which serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. At present, the Punjab and Haryana governments share the Vidhan Sabha complex.

Mann alleged that Sukhbir Badal and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal connived with governments at the Centre and asked them to explain why they remained tight-lipped on the claim over Chandigarh when they were in power.

Badals remained mum for the sake of their vested political interests, alleged Mann, adding that even the Congress leadership remained a mute spectator.

Mann said the Akalis and the Congress are trying to "score brownie points" before the media by issuing "baseless" statements.

His government is committed for the wellbeing of every strata of society, he claimed.

Mann said his government has launched a massive crackdown against drug peddlers in the state and their target is to make Punjab a drug-free state.

The CM said while the supply line of drugs has been snapped, the state government is now focusing on putting drug peddlers behind the bars.

The maintenance of law and order is the top priority for his government and no one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state, he said.

