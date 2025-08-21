Kohima (Nagaland) [India], August 21 (ANI): Sadbhavana Diwas is observed every year to reaffirm the values of peace, harmony, and goodwill, according to an official statement. The Indian Army, through its flagship outreach initiative Operation Sadbhavana, has been giving practical shape to these ideals in the Northeastern states by focusing on women empowerment, youth development, education, healthcare, and infrastructure upliftment in remote and border areas.

These initiatives have consistently fostered trust, strengthened national integration, and improved the quality of life for local communities.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 21 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Under this initiative, the Indian Army, in collaboration with NIEDO, has transformed the lives of students from remote locations, bringing them into the folds of higher learning powered with technology at the competitive level at no cost.

Also, through Operation Sadbhavana, Yarn Banks, Bakery units, Cosmetics units, and Jewellery Making units have been established at remote villages in Upper Assam and Manipur to empower women from local communities, giving them the ability to preserve their rich culture and traditions as well as making them financially independent.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam MLA B Rajasekhara Reddy, Followers Accused of Kidnapping, Assaulting Forest Officials in Nandyal District.

In keeping with the spirit of the day, the Indian Army organised a series of events across Upper Assam. At Panitola Girls High School in Tinsukia, essential educational and infrastructural items, including desks, tables, and chairs, were handed over to strengthen the learning environment and empower young students, particularly girls.

The Army also used the occasion to inspire youth through sports, fostering discipline, fitness, and camaraderie. A friendly football match at Bordumsa between local village teams drew enthusiastic participation from the community, followed by prize distribution and the gifting of sports items.

At Rupai, a spirited basketball match was held with students from Rupai and Kakopathar, along with an interactive session that encouraged teamwork, resilience, and leadership qualities among the youth.

Through these initiatives, the Army not only marked Sadbhavana Diwas but also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the bond of trust with the people of Upper Assam, promoting women and youth empowerment, and guiding the younger generation towards constructive and positive pursuits. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)