New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The IT Ministry's tableau for the Republic Day focuses on India leveraging AI in healthcare, logistics and education to further safe and trustworthy AI for social empowerment, according to an official release on Wednesday.

The tableau also showcases advances made by India in electronics manufacturing.

Terming AI as a kinetic enabler that will catalyse large-scale socio-economic transformation in India, the release said AI is expected to add USD 967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035.

"MeitY's tableau for Republic Day focuses on India leveraging AI in healthcare, logistics and education to further trustworthy AI for social empowerment," it said.

MeitY's tableau reflects the role of AI in daily life, showcased in an aesthetic manner, with women as key protagonists in all sectors.

"The tractor portion of MeitY's tableau showcases a female robot, depicting AI, in a thinking posture, reflecting on the positive impact of AI on citizens around the world," according to the release.

The base of the tractor depicts an enhanced 3D scale model of a semiconductor chip.

"The circuit design on the sides with LED lights showcases the energy that AI carries to propel India towards development in various sectors. This also demonstrates the advances made by India in electronics manufacturing through schemes like PLI," the release added.

