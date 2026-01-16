New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Sahitya Akademi organised a Face-to-Face programme and a Panel Discussion on India's Intellectual Traditions, during the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 at Hall No. 2 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Culture, in the Face-to-Face programme, KP Ramanunni, an eminent Malayalam writer and Sahitya Akademi Award winner, participated and shared insights into his literary life and work. He mentioned that he hails from Kozhikode, a city recognised by UNESCO as India's first and only City of Literature.

During the session, he read excerpts from his Malayalam short story 'MTP', the medical term for termination of pregnancy, which was translated into English by Abu Bakar Kaba. Written in the form of a play and divided into seven segments, the story explores the intense human drama surrounding a medical termination of pregnancy, drawing from the author's own life experiences. Reflecting on his literary journey, Ramanunni spoke about his formative years, stating that as a teenager, he was simultaneously reading spiritual and communist literature, which led to inner conflict and psychiatric consultation. Although the treatment proved futile, the experience inspired him to find solace and expression through writing.

The Face-to-Face programme was followed by a Panel Discussion on India's Intellectual Traditions, with Prof. Rawail Singh, Prof. Harekrishna Satapathy, and Prof. Basavaraj Kalgudi as panellists. Rawail Singh discussed Punjab's intellectual heritage, tracing it from the ancient centre of learning at Takshashila to Nath Yogis, Sufism, and Sikhism. Prof. Harekrishna Satapathy compared ancient and contemporary education systems, referring to Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh as the Aadigurus, and recited a shloka from the Vedas. Prof. Basavaraj Kalgudi spoke on peripheral knowledge systems, categorising them into oral and written traditions, and highlighted the significance of tribal and agrarian wisdom traditions in ancient India.

Both programmes were well received by the audience, comprising students, teachers, writers, and literature enthusiasts, and witnessed meaningful interaction and discussion. Sandeep Kaur, Assistant Editor, proposed the vote of thanks on behalf of Sahitya Akademi. (ANI)

