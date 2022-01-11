Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 11 (ANI): Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal's father Harvir Singh Nehwal on Tuesday demanded actor Siddharth's apology for his alleged derogatory remarks against the badminton player.

"A person from the cinema industry (actor Siddharth) has made some bad remarks against Saina (Nehwal) on Twitter. I condemned his statement. He should come out in open and apologise. Our family is really disturbed. Saina is also unhappy," Harvir Singh Nehwal told ANI.

The actor had in a Twitter post on January 6 retweeted a post by Saina Nehwal in which she had expressed her concern over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit on January 5.

Raising concerns over the Prime Minister's convoy being stopped for 15-20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab's Bathinda as the road was blocked by protesting farmers, the ace badminton player tweeted: "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

Retweeting her post, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you Rihanna."

Following the controversy, the actor also responded that he did not mean to disrespect anyone and his "subtle cock" tweet contained no kind of insinuation.

"Cock and bull. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading. Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period," he tweeted. (ANI)

