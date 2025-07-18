New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Saket Court Bar Association on Friday issued a notice announcing its decision to abstain from work on July 19 to protest against the registration of an FIR against some of its members.

The circular said a meeting of the executive committee was held at around 3 pm over the FIR.

"There is a strong resentment amongst the members of the bar against the biased approach of police, where they are proactive in registering FIR against lawyers, but when it comes to taking action against erring police officials, they make every possible endeavour to shield them."

The bar "strongly condemned" the "biased approach of the police".

"It has been unanimously resolved to completely abstain from work on Saturday, July 19," the circular added.

It requested the bar members to abstain from work and not appear physically or virtually in the courts.

"Proxy counsels have been appointed to represent the interest of the lawyers concerned before the courts, wherever necessary, to avoid any inconvenience or adverse consequences to litigants," said the notice signed by the association's secretary Anil Kumar Basoya.

