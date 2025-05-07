Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday saluted the armed forces for conducting missile strikes on Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor', to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

He said, terror has no place in our land, and India will respond with strength and unity.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

"I salute the extraordinary courage of our armed forces behind Operation Sindhoor. Their heroic action reaffirms that India will never tolerate terror in any form," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

Also Read | Why Was 'Operation Sindoor' Name Chosen for India's Strikes on Terror Sites in Pakistan, PoJK in Retaliation to Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

Stating that the brutal attack in Pahalgam was not just on innocent lives, it was an assault on the dreams and spirit of India, he said, "Every effort of our brave soldiers is a pledge to bring justice to the victims, their families, and to every Indian who believes in peace and humanity."

"Karnataka joins the nation in expressing unwavering solidarity with our forces. We are proud of your valour, sacrifice, and unflinching commitment to protect our sovereignty," he added.

India's response came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)