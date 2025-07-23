Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday attacked Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of acting against constitutional values.

Reacting to reports of a meeting held by SP MPs in a mosque near Parliament, Pathak linked it to what he termed the party's "appeasement politics".

"The Samajwadi Party has nothing to do with the Constitution. Despite clear provisions that religion should not be used for political gain, SP leaders repeatedly indulge in communal politics, posing as 'namazwadi' in front of the public," the deputy chief minister said.

Drawing sharp comparisons from the past, Pathak said, "This is the same party that opened fire on unarmed Ram devotees in Ayodhya, staining the Sarayu river with blood. They have continuously tried to hurt the roots of Sanatan culture but could not succeed."

He further claimed that the people of the state will never accept such politics and ruled out the SP's return to power.

"No matter how many appeasement tactics they adopt, their comeback is impossible. As we've always said — one who couldn't stand with Lord Ram cannot stand with Lord Krishna. And if not Krishna, how can he be a Yaduvanshi?" Pathak said.

Responding to a question about the SP's stand on the Muslim community, the BJP leader said it was part of their long-standing appeasement strategy.

"Unlike the SP, the BJP follows the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', and is committed to inclusive development," he said.

On the issue of controversial figure Chhangur Baba arrested for religious conversion, Pathak assured strict action, stating, "Our government is keeping a close watch. Anyone found guilty will face the toughest possible action."

During the departmental review, Pathak, who is also holding a portfolio of the health department, directed officials to ensure that all essential facilities are available at government hospitals so that patients do not have to rely on private institutions.

