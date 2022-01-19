New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Wednesday hit out at Samajwadi Party accusing it of giving tickets to "rioters" in the Uttar Pradesh polls and said it was "on the back foot" after releasing the first list of candidates.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Yogi Adityanath said the opposition party was trying to "bring 'maafiavad' in the state once again".

He also said that Samajwadi Party is also "on the backfoot".

The Chief Minister said that during the past five years of BJP rule in the state "professional criminals" and "rioters" either left the state or got their bails cancelled and went back to jails.

He said Samajwadi Party came with its first list close to polls and it had showed its "criminal mindset". The Chief Minister also targeted Congress.

"In five years rioters and professional criminals either left the state or were in jail. As elections approached...Samajwadi Party's first list (had) rioters of Saharanpur, of Muzaffarpur, the criminals responsible for migration of Hindu traders from Kairana, the way tickets were given in Bulandshahr, Siyana, Loni, all this shows that criminal mindset, tamnahawadi mentality, mafiavaadi mentality, these political parties whether Samajwadi Party or Congress, they have not been able to get over it," he said.

"They are resorting to it to deprive the state of development and bring back mafiawad," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP came to power in the state in the 2017 polls on the issues of "development, good governance and nationalism" and it was seeking a mandate on these issues in the upcoming assembly polls.

"One thing is clear that 'Samajwadi Party is on the backfoot after releasing their first list. Now they are apprehensive over releasing the second list," he said.

Yogi Adiyanath said his government provided "a better atmosphere in the last five years" with no riots and no discrimination in jobs. He said the government ensured women security and development work was accelerated.

Samajwadi Party is contesting the polls in alliance with RLD and some other smaller parties.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

