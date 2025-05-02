Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Ashutosh Verma on Friday has questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have not directly mentioned the name of Pakistan during their address in public amid outrage over the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Asserting that the centre has the support of political parties across the country, Verma asked, "Why are they using different synonyms for Pakistan?"

"The Indian government has the support of multiple political parties across the country since it is a matter of national security. However, the questions remain. Why is the Union Home Minister afraid to say Pakistan's name? Show me that speech where the Prime Minister has taken Pakistan's name," the SP spokesperson told ANI.

He urged the government to take action against the terrorists involved in the killing of 26 civilians in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"If you want to do something, do it. The pyres of 26 people who were killed have also started to simmer down. Today is the 11th day, and the entire country is waiting to hear about the whereabouts of those terrorists. Meanwhile, you have given the country a new topic, which is the caste census," Verma said.

Reacting to the centre's announcement to hold a caste census, the SP leader made a jibe and questioned whether the discussions during the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) meeting were being held on security or caste census.

"When you were sending sensitive videos from the CCS meeting, were you discussing caste census or the country's security? We are also waiting for something to happen," Verma said.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the centre's zero tolerance policy against terrorism, saying the fight against the menace will continue until terrorism is completely uprooted.

"Terrorists should not think that they have achieved their big victory. This fight is not over yet. Chun chun ke badla lenge (we will take revenge on all terrorists)," Shah said while addressing an event in the national capital.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Shah said that the Modi government is committed to eliminating terrorism from every part of the country.

"Har vyakti ko chun chun ke jawab bhi milega, jawab bhi diya jayega..." "This is the Narendra Modi government; no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country, and it will be accomplished...," said the Union Minister. (ANI)

