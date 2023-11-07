Sambalpur (Odisha), Nov 7 (PTI) Girl students of Odisha's Sambalpur University on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of the institute's administrative building demanding strict action against eve-teasers and extra security on the campus.

The protest comes a day after two girl students were abused by eve-teasers while they whey were returning to their hostel from the university market complex, officials said.

"Because of lack of security, eve-teasers often enter the campus and pass lewd comments at girls. We demand adequate security arrangements on the campus and CCTV cameras at strategic locations," a student said.

Burla sub-divisional police officer S. Dash and other police officers, who later reached the varsity, assured the agitating students that security would be tightened. Following the assurance, the students withdrew the agitation.

In-charge registrar of the varsity, Ashok Kumar Behera said, "Adequate security guards have been deployed on the campus. CCTV cameras are already there and more will be installed."

