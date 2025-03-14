Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Sambhal MP and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Zia ur Rehman Barq urged people of all the communities to maintain peace and harmony ahead of the Jumma and Holi celebrations.

He appealed to Hindus to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm while being mindful of mosques and requested Muslims to offer prayers at nearby mosques and avoid areas where the festival of colours is being celebrated if they prefer.

Posting his appeal on Facebook, Rehman wrote, "I request everyone that the holy month of Ramzan Sharif is going on, and tomorrow is Friday. It is also the festival of Holi. I request the Muslim brothers to offer prayers at the nearest mosque and avoid going to a place where colours are thrown. I also request the Hindu brothers to celebrate their festival with joy and enthusiasm while taking care of our mosques and people."

Rehman emphasized that his call for peace was not out of fear of the police but to promote communal harmony and the progress of the city.

"I appeal to both communities not to do anything that hurts anyone's sentiments. I am saying this not out of fear of the police, administration, or government but for the sake of mutual brotherhood, peace and the progress of the city, state and country," he wrote.

He expressed hope that the day would pass peacefully, adding, "Ameen."

Ahead of Holi celebrations, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary led a flag march with police personnel on Thursday to ensure law and order.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia, along with senior police officers and paramilitary forces, also conducted a flag march in the area to reinforce security measures.

According to officials, at least 1,212 police officers have been deployed across various areas for Holika Dahan. A centralized control room, headed by a gazetted officer, has been set up for real-time monitoring.

"1,212 policemen have been assigned as nodal officers for each Holika. CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance, and plainclothes police officers have also been deployed," said Sambhal Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi.

He further noted that mosque committees had taken measures to prevent any law and order disturbances.

"All mosques have been covered from the outside by their respective committees to ensure peace. They have assured the police and administration that no unwanted situation will arise. Additionally, 12-hour-long endurance drones have been deployed, and a total of 64 processions will be taken out on the occasion of Holi," Bishnoi added. (ANI)

