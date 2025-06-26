Sambhal (UP), Jun 26 (PTI) The Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has given Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq time till July 8 to submit a revised building plan for his residence in Deepa Sarai allegedly constructed without proper approval.

Officials said on Thursday that the MP has been accused of building a house without getting the required construction plan passed by authorities.

The Sambhal SDM had first issued him a notice on December 5 last year, and the legislator has since received multiple follow-up notices, they said.

The last hearing was held on June 19, during which the SDM extended the date till July 8, they added.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, SDM Vikas Chandra said that the matter was briefly heard on Thursday.

Lawyers representing both the MP and the complainant, Mallukur Rahman Barq, were present. Technical report from the assistant planner was also submitted during the hearing, he said.

"The report identified certain errors in the building plan submitted by the MP. Therefore, he has been given a final opportunity to correct these errors and present a revised building plan," the SDM said.

The revised plan would be reviewed by a junior engineer, and further action will be taken based on that assessment, he added.

