Sambhal (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq was on Thursday given time till January 23 for submitting evidence in a case of allegedly constructing a house without obtaining necessary municipal approvals.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Vandana Mishra, who issued the notice to the MP told reporters about this development.

The MP was earlier issued a notice by the SDM for constructing the property without approval, and January 16 was set as the deadline for a response. However, the MP's counsel submitted an application informing the SDM court of a change in legal representation and seeking more time to present evidence.

Accepting the request, the SDM granted the extension.

When asked about potential actions if the MP fails to respond by the new deadline, Mishra stated, "We will act as per the provisions of the law."

Responding to media queries about claims that the property does not belong to the MP, Mishra said, "According to the records of the Municipal Council, the current MP's name is associated with the property."

Advocate Mohammad Naeem, representing the MP, said, "Today, I filed my vakalatnama (authorization to represent the case) and requested additional time to gather and present the necessary documents. The SDM has now fixed January 23 as the next date for evidence submission. We will try to file the required documents by then."

Naeem also added that the house in question was originally registered under the the MP's grandfather, late Shafiqur Rahman Barq.

After his demise, his son, Mamlukur Rahman Warq and other legal heirs are now connected to the property.

The case dates back to December 5, 2024, when the SDM issued the first notice to the Sambhal MP, asking for a response by December 12.

