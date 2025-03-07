Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) The month-long strike by the workers of Samsung India at the Sriperumbudur factory has been called off and they would resume work in batches from March 8, CITU state president A Soundararajan said on Friday.

The decision to withdraw the strike followed a communication from the firm stating that the workers could return to work for undergoing training beginning from March 8, he said. Individual communication would be sent, Soundararajan added.

The CITU leader claimed the company would initiate disciplinary action on 23 members who were suspended earlier.

The company had advised the workers not to resort to any illegal activities in future and stated that it ‘was given to understand' from the email communication from the workers on March 6 that the strike would be withdrawn on March 7, Soundararajan said.

The CITU-backed Samsung India Thozilalargal Sangam has been protesting against the suspension of 23 of its members.

