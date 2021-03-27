New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday condemned the attack on a BJP MLA in Punjab's Muktsar district during a protest and alleged that the saffron party and its allies were responsible for it.

The SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions protesting the three agri laws, said they do not encourage such behaviour.

A BJP MLA in Punjab was allegedly thrashed and his clothes torn by a group of farmers in Muktsar district on Saturday, police said.

When Abohar legislator Arun Narang reached Malout along with local leaders to address a press conference, they were surrounded by a group of protesting farmers and black ink was also thrown at them, they said.

"This agitation of farmers, under adverse circumstances, turned violent and the MLA was physically assaulted. It is a matter of regret that an elected representative was treated this way. We do not encourage such behaviour. We strongly condemn this act.

"We consider the BJP and its allies are responsible for this incident. The central leadership of the BJP is rooted in its ego and instead of solving the problems of the farmers, they are busy in elections, but local leaders are facing the bitter results of this behaviour of the central government," the SKM said in a statement.

Narang was later escorted to a safer place by the police, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malout) Jaspal Singh said the protesters were adamant that they would not allow the BJP legislator to hold the press conference. A police official sustained a minor injury in the incident, he said.

The SKM also alleged that it received reports of protesters misbehaving with media persons during the 'Bharat bandh' on Friday.

It condemned the incidents and appealed to the protesters "to remain calm and disciplined".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)