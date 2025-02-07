Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan arrived at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Friday and said that the 'Sanatana' culture embodies the oneness of being and that all the differences dissolve in it.

Speaking to the media here, Arif Khan highlighted the Indian culture of seeing divinity in humanity, asserting that "manav" (humans) are a reflection of "Madhav" (God).

Khan also noted that India's heritage, values, and ideals continue to be celebrated at the Mahakumbh, fostering unity among people beyond personal familiarity.

"We should always note that the 'Sanatana' ideal of India's culture is the oneness of being. All differences end there. Our culture says that if you see any human in their divine form, you will find that 'manav' (humans) are the form of 'Madhav' (God). You can see it here. People don't know each other but everyone is coming here. Our heritage, ideals and values are being celebrated here," said the Bihar Governor.

More than 397.4 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as of February 6, suggests data from the Uttar Pradesh Government Information Department.

As the Mahakumbh continues, the overwhelming faith and devotion displayed by millions reaffirm the timeless spiritual significance of this grand event.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet.

Other notable figures include Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Celebrities from Bollywood and the sports world have also participated, including actors Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, as well as poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni.

Various devotees have also praised the seamless arrangements at Mahakumbh, expressing their gratitude for the efficient management, which includes security, sanitation, and amenities.

The Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

