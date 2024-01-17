Puri (Odisha) [India], January 17 (ANI): Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo immaculately depicted the inauguration ceremony of 'Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa' (Heritage Corridor project) through sand animation.

The famous artist Manas Kumar has depicted the entire scenario that will take place during the inauguration ceremony of the Heritage Corridor project through sand animation.

The sand animation video showcased Maharaja Shri Dibyasingh Deva offering beetle nuts, rice and coconut to Rajguru, and Rajguru instructing the Brahmin community to perform all the rituals of the festival and the Yagya flawlessly.

Brahmins commencing the event, invoking the Trideva, and the vision of the Trideva portrayed by Manas Sahoo through sand animation.

He also showcased the scene of the completion of the Yagya by Maharaj Dibyasingh Dev and the inauguration of the project of Srimandira Parikrama Prakalpa by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"I tried my best to depict the grand Heritage Corridor project inauguration ceremony through sand animation which is 3 minutes 40 seconds long. It took 15 hours to complete this task", said renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo.

The Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project of Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri has been completed by the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) and handed over to the temple administration Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The Heritage project includes parking places, Shree Setu (a bridge), pilgrimage centres, a new road to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, toilets for male, and female devotees and servitors, clock rooms and electrical work with other visitors' amenities.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the project while Puri Gajapati Maharaj Divyasingha Deb will give prunahuti (final offering) at the three-day-long yagna.

The corridor aims to enhance the visual appeal and surroundings of the iconic Jagannath Temple. The inauguration comes just five days ahead of the Ram temple coronation.

Jagannath Temple is one of the four dhammas that every Hindu is advised to visit. Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, along with sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Mahaprabhu Shri Balabhadra, are worshipped in Puri (the Purusottama Kshetra).

Though no changes have been made in the temple, the area within the 75-metre corridor of the boundary wall of the Jagannath temple has been developed. (ANI)

