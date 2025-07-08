Shillong, Jul 8 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma advocated for enhanced financial support to the smaller Northeastern states, citing their unique geographical, economic, and developmental challenges.

Sangma took up the issue during his meeting with members of the 16th Finance Commission in New Delhi on Monday.

Also Read | Bageshwar Dham Wall Collapse: Rest House Wall Collapses at Ashram of Spiritual Storyteller Dhirendra Shastri in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, 1 Dead (Watch Videos).

"Our states face distinct issues related to terrain, infrastructure gaps, and limited revenue-generating capacities. We need special financial consideration to address these structural disadvantages," Sangma said at the meeting.

He urged the finance commission to recommend higher fund devolution and more flexible schemes to help smaller states address critical sectors such as roads, healthcare, education, and tourism.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Sangma also called for greater autonomy in the utilisation of centrally allocated funds, allowing states to design projects suited to their needs.

The commission assured him that the submissions would be carefully examined.

"North East States, while having their own unique and distinct issues, share common concerns and challenges. In this context, a joint memorandum from Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and Meghalaya was submitted to the 16th Finance Commission, outlining the special needs and developmental priorities of the region," Sangma posted on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)