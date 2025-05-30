Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, accusing them of politicizing 'Operation Sindoor' and taking undue credit for the military operation conducted by Indian soldiers.

"The politics of Operation Sindoor the Prime Minister of the country is going to every state and doing, this operation our soldiers have done it but there is competition to take credit for it, our Prime Minister is at the forefront of it, nobody can go and give the sacred system of Sindoor to anyone, if you send BJP workers to the women, then you are insulting Sindoor..," he said.

Raut took a dig at the BJP, alleging that the six terrorists from Pahalgam remain at large, hinting they might join the BJP, as per a potential press note from the party.

"The six terrorists from Pahalgam are not being caught because maybe one day you will get a press note from the BJP office that those six people have joined the BJP," he said.

Meanwhile, Raut further announced that opposition parties have united to submit a letter, signed by all, requesting a special session under Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"Opposition people have once again come forward, and we are giving a letter with everyone's signature for a special session under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had reiterated the party's position in calling for a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor.

"We demanded that there should be an all-party meeting and the Prime Minister should preside over it. Two meetings have been held. It was a formality. The Defence Minister chaired it. Nothing came out of it; no discussion took place. The questions we asked were asked in a constructive, serious, and sensitive manner, but there was no response to that. The atmosphere was one of unity and cohesion. On May 10, both Kharge ji and Rahul ji wrote to the Prime Minister asking him to call a special session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Why should it be called? So that we can repeat the special resolution that was passed unanimously on February 22, 1994, regarding PoK, regarding the issue of terrorism. In the last 30 years, both countries have become nuclear countries and more than that, the role of China has become deep in Pakistan; it is also a challenge for us. So there should be a debate on this. And a resolution should be passed unanimously, so that the message of a collective resolution is given to the world. He is silent on this, too," he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have written letters to the Prime Minister demanding a special session of Parliament. (ANI)

