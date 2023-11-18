Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train witnessed an enthusiastic response from rail tourists in and around Vijayawada. 159 Rail Yatris boarded the "Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Bharat Gaurav Train from Vijayawada Railway Station on Saturday, November 18.

This is the first Bharat Gaurav train originating from Andhra Pradesh. A special kiosk was set up on platform 10 to guide the boarding passengers.

Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, graced the Inaugural Ceremony of "Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Bharat Gaurav Express as Chief Guest today at Platform No 10 of Vijayawada Railway Station.

The Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, starting from Vijayawada Railway Station, shall cover famous Jyotirlinga destinations and the Statue of Unity in Northern and Western parts of the country, while providing boarding/de-boarding facilities at seven important enroute stations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The boarding / de-boarding facility is provided at Vijayawada in AP, Khammam, Kazipet, Secunderabad & Nizamabad in Telangana, Nanded and Purna in Maharashtra.

The train will cover important pilgrimage places like Ujjain (Mahakaleswar and Omkareshwar), Vadodara (Statue of Unity), Dwaraka, Somnath, Nasik (Triambakeshwar), Pune (Bhima Shankar) and Aurangabad (Grishneswar Temple).

Addressing the media, Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, said that Bharat Gaurav Express traversing across the revered cities of Jyotirlingas including the Statue of Unity, is a golden opportunity for pilgrims and devotees to visit all the sacred places in one go.

He said that this is the first Bharat Gaurav Train originating from Andhra Pradesh and it's is moment of great pride for Vijayawada. DRM stated that gauging the demand of devotees, more number of Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra Specials shall be planned to facilitate the Passengers.

Patil highlighted that earlier trains that were operated from the zone have received huge patronage with consistent 100 per cent occupancy in almost all trains. DRM wished the entraining passengers a memorable and safe journey.

DRM interacted with passengers on board the Bharat Gaurav Express and presented them with gift hampers on the occasion He congratulated the officials of IRCTC for making the best arrangements for the boarding Devotees.

The whole trip will be covered over a period of 12 nights / 13 days' period. It includes all travel facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facilities, catering arrangements (Morning Tea, Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner - both On-Board and Off-Board), and services of professional and friendly tour escorts. (ANI)

