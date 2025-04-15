Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): With the summer season in Tamil Nadu, 'Sarakondrai' flowers were seen in Thoothukudi in full bloom on Tuesday.

The tree, also known by the scientific name 'Cassia Fistula' has medicinal properties and is native to the Indian subcontinent region and adjacent regions of Southeast Asia.

Assistant Professor and Head of Department of Botany, Kamaraj College, Dr. Ponrathy, said that the tree is called 'Aragvadha' in Ayurveda, meaning disease killer. Stating details about the plant, she said that all parts of the plant have anti-inflammatory properties.

"In Ayurveda, Cassia Fistula is called 'Aragvadha', which means disease killer. All parts of this plant, including its bark, stem, leaf, and root, have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties," Ponrathy said, speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, a local farmer, Shokat Ali, transformed his flower farming venture into a profitable business and earned approximately Rs 10 lakh annually.

By combining traditional farming methods with innovative practices, Shokat and his family harvest flowers and create garlands to sell in the city, particularly in Katra.

Shokat spoke to ANI about his business and said, "We plant around 40-50 Kanal of flowers, with 20 Kanal on our land and the rest leased. We sell the flowers in Katra, and any surplus is sent to the Jammu Mandi. We prepare well in advance for the peak season around Navratri, as it's a great time for flower sales. A good-quality hybrid seed planted in one Kanal can earn us between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000."

With support from the agriculture and floriculture departments and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Shokat continues to refine his farming techniques.

He further added, "The departments provide valuable advice and sometimes offer free medicines for the flowers to ensure good quality."

Flower farming, or floriculture, involves cultivating and marketing flowers and foliage plants, encompassing both direct sales and use as raw materials in industries like cosmetics, perfumes, and pharmaceuticals. (ANI)

