New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Sarang helicopter display team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted its first practice display in Singapore on Sunday, ahead of their final display during the Singapore Airshow scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

The Sarang team arrived in Singapore on February 12, 2024. The team is operating from the Changi airbase of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF). The biennial Singapore Air Show is scheduled to commence on 20 Feb 24 and shall conclude on 24 Feb 24.

The airshow will feature a variety of display teams from all across the globe. The show also will feature leading aircraft and system manufacturers and operators showcasing their products.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv), which the Sarang team operates, is featuring in the show for the very first time.

However, the first international display for the Sarang team also happened to be in Singapore for the Asian Aerospace Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center in 2004.

The Sarang team is performing a four-helicopter display for the audience at the Singapore Airshow this year.

The display is designed to highlight the ALH Dhruv's agility and manoeuvrability, as well as the high degree of skills of the IAF pilots flying these machines.

The indigenously manufactured ALH and its advanced variants are operated by all the military services of India. The successful induction and operational utilisation of this platform is one of the glowing success stories of self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in the defence sector.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team was formed in 2003 and it is noteworthy that their very first International public performance was in 2004, at the Asian Aerospace Show Singapore itself. Initially formed and raised as a three-helicopter formation, the Sarang team now boasts of a thrilling five-helicopter display and has performed over 1200 displays at more than 385 venues all around the globe. (ANI)

