New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched a series of major initiatives by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) aimed at modernising India's maritime infrastructure, strengthening its global trade presence, and promoting sustainability.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, these initiatives were launched during a stakeholder meeting in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss various possibilities from the major announcements made in the Union Budget for the maritime sector.

Also Read | Idli-Sambar, Vada Pav Sale on Beach Shacks Behind Decline in International Tourists in Goa, Claims BJP MLA Michael Lobo (Watch Video).

Sarbananda Sonowal launched the 'One Nation-One Port Process (ONOP), ' an initiative to standardise and streamline operations across India's major ports.

This step aims to remove inconsistencies in documentation and processes that have led to inefficiencies, increased costs, and operational delays.

Also Read | Air India Says Connection Time for Flights From Europe to Australia, South East Asia via India Reduced to 2-and-Half Hours.

Sonowal also launched Sagar Ankalan -- the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for FY 2023-24- as a significant step towards enhancing efficiency and global competitiveness in India's maritime sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "It gives me immense pleasure to launch important initiatives of our Ministry that are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, driving self-reliance, sustainability, and economic growth. With the launch of the 'One Nation--One Port' Process and Sagar Ankalan--LPPI Index, India is taking a decisive step towards standardised, efficient, and globally competitive ports."

"By enhancing port performance and streamlining logistics, we are reducing inefficiencies, cutting carbon footprints, and strengthening India's position in global trade. Our commitment to modern, green, and smart port infrastructure will fuel economic resilience and ensure a sustainable maritime future for generations to come. This is a transformative leap towards making India a maritime powerhouse, contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat and a developed India by 2047," he said.

Sarbananda Sonowal also launched Bharat Global Ports Consortium to strengthen global trade by expanding India's maritime reach and enhancing global trade resilience; and the MAITRI logo (Master Application for International Trade and Regulatory Interface) to streamline trade processes, reduce bureaucratic redundancies, and expedite clearances, reinforcing India's commitment to Ease of Doing Business.

Adding further, Sonowal said, "The launch of Bharat Ports Global Consortium and MAITRI App marks a transformative step in strengthening India's maritime and trade ecosystem. These initiatives will sustain the initiatives taken since 2014, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, to enhance efficiency, streamline trade processes, and bolster global supply chains, reinforcing India's position as a key player in international logistics."

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is rapidly modernising its ports and trade infrastructure, aligning with his commitment to Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat. By leveraging digital innovation and global partnerships, we are creating a seamless, efficient, and future-ready trade network, accelerating India's journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse," he stated.

As Ports serve as critical gateways for international and domestic trade, this initiative aims to harmonise port procedures to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen India's global trade position.

As a first step in the ONOP process, the Ministry has standardised documentation with Immigration, the Port Health Organisation, and Port Authorities, reducing container operation documents by 33 percent (from 143 to 96) and bulk cargo documents by 29 percent (from 150 to 106).

These reforms mark a significant step towards Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, ensuring transparency, consistency, and optimised port management.

The Minister called for active stakeholder participation to maximise its impact and drive India's ports towards operational excellence on the global stage.

MAITRI plays a crucial role in operationalising the 'Virtual Trade Corridor'(VTC) between India and the UAE.

The initiative aligns with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and is expected to expand to BIMSTEC and ASEAN nations, leveraging AI and Blockchain for efficiency and security.

By standardising trade documentation and integrating digital solutions, MAITRI will reduce processing time, optimise trade flows, and contribute to sustainable development. MAITRI is set to redefine international trade, positioning India as a global logistics and facilitation leader.

Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and the National Logistics Policy, Sagar Ankalan LPPI aims to benchmark port performance, drive operational excellence, and strengthen India's trade connectivity.

Developed under the Sagar Aankalan guidelines, the LPPI evaluates all major and non-major ports in the Bulk (Dry and liquid) and Container categories.

Key performance indicators include cargo handling, turnaround time, berth idle time, container dwell time, and ship berth-day output.

The structured, data-driven methodology ensures transparency by equally weighing absolute performance and year-on-year improvement.

LPPI will drive India's ports toward global standards by fostering a culture of efficiency and innovation, reinforcing the nation's position as a maritime leader and a critical player in international trade. India has already made remarkable progress in global logistics, climbing to 22nd place in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) 2023 for "International Shipments," up from 44th.

The Union Minister also announced the India Maritime Week to be held from 27th to 31st of October, 2025, in Mumbai with a view to celebrate the country's 'Maritime Virasat' and 'Maritime Vikaas' -- a bi-annual global maritime gathering that will be one of the largest in the world.

The week will host the 4th edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) and the 2nd edition of Sagarmanthan, among other events.

At the India Maritime Week, 'representation from 100 countries and 100,000 delegates are expected to participate, ' Sonowal said.

In partnership with the Observer Research Foundation, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways launched the 'Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue' as an annual dialogue to center-stage India as the global venue for all strategic maritime conversations.

The Maritime Stakeholders Meet focused on revitalising India's shipbuilding sector in light of recent budgetary announcements.

Key discussions centered on increased financial assistance for Indian shipyards, the Ship Breaking Credit Note Scheme and its impact, and capital infusion to develop new shipbuilding clusters to boost domestic manufacturing and global competitiveness.

Key focus areas were the Maritime Development Fund, the inclusion of large ships in the Infrastructure Harmonised Master List (HML), and the role of financial institutions and multilateral agencies in facilitating low-cost term financing.

These measures aim to strengthen India's maritime sector by enhancing financial accessibility, boosting shipbuilding, and improving industry competitiveness.

On the budgetary announcements for the maritime sector, the Union Minister said, "Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister, India is sailing towards a Viksit Bharat, ensuring that our ports, shipping, and waterways become the backbone of a thriving economy. The Union Budget 2025 has put the maritime sector at the forefront of India's growth story. The Rs 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund is a game-changer. It will provide long-term financing, encourage private investment, and modernize our port and shipping infrastructure."

Adding further, he said, "The recognition of LARGE ships as infrastructure will unlock new avenues for financing, making it easier for businesses to invest in shipbuilding and coastal trade. And let's not forget the revamped Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP 2.0)--this will level the playing field for our shipyards, helping them compete with global giants. The shipbuilding clusters--a vision we are actively pursuing -- will not only make India a hub for ship construction but will also create thousands of jobs, bring in new technologies, and strengthen our global competitiveness."

"To further boost this industry, we have extended customs duty exemptions on shipbuilding inputs for another 10 years. In order to propel our rich riverine network, the extension of the tonnage tax regime to inland vessels is a major step in making river transport more attractive and viable for businesses. With the collaborative approach, we can revolutionize logistics, reduce freight costs, and create an eco-friendly alternative to road and rail transport," he stated.

The Union Minister also launched the National Centre of Excellence in Green Port and Shipping (NCoEGPS) website. It is a significant milestone in advancing sustainability in the maritime sector.

This platform will offer insights and best practices for green port and shipping operations, focusing on carbon footprint reduction, cleaner fuels, and eco-friendly port management to drive a more sustainable future.

In his concluding remarks, Sonowal said, "India's Blue Economy is not just about ships and ports--it's about jobs, trade, sustainability, and economic growth. There is immense potential, and we are committed to ensuring that you have the right policies, financing, and environment to thrive. We are not just aiming to be a top 10 shipbuilding nation by 2030--we aim to create a world-class, efficient, and future-ready ecosystem. Let's capitalise on this opportunity. Let's build, innovate, and collaborate. Together, we are not just shaping India's maritime future--we are shaping India's economic destiny." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)