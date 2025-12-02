Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, highlighting the BJP's commitment to Patel's anti-corruption vision.

Speaking at Sardar Sabha, the Defence Minister cited the party's move to introduce the "130th Constitutional Amendment" to ensure ministers resign if jailed for more than 30 days.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said, "He (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) was very strict about corruption. He clearly stated that any complaint against any minister, regardless of position, must be investigated. If the allegations are found to be true, the minister should immediately resign from his post... This wish of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been respected for the first time in the history of independent India by the BJP... We have also decided to get the 130th Amendment Bill of the Constitution passed in the Parliament... If a person holding a position serves more than 30 days in jail, he will have to resign from his post. We are trying to get this law passed in the Parliament of India."

Rajnath Singh further remarked, "We are here to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel... There were some political powers who wanted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to get lost in the pages of history. PM Modi has played an important role in re-establishing him as a shining star in the pages of history."

The ongoing Sardar @150 Padyatra has collectively covered 72 kilometres, promoting Patel's message of national unity and civic responsibility. The march continues to serve as a living tribute to his ideals, inspiring communities to embrace discipline, unity, and dedicated service while strengthening participatory citizenship across the country.

Meanwhile, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 20, proposes a framework for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers if they are jailed for more than 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges punishable with imprisonment of five years or more.

The bill has been referred to a Joint Committee of both Houses of Parliament for further consideration. (ANI)

