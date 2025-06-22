Kargil, Jun 22 (PTI) "Sarhad Shauryathon", a race to honour the valour and sacrifice of Kargil War heroes, was held at the iconic Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Sunday, drawing a large number of participants from across Ladakh and other parts of the country.

The race marked the beginning of a series of commemorative events leading up to Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, which honours India's victory against Pakistan and the sacrifices made during the 1999 Kargil War.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC-Kargil, Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon and senior Army and civil officers attended the event that combined fitness, patriotism and remembrance against the backdrop of the very mountains that witnessed the heroism of the Kargil War.

Organised by the Army and Sarhad Pune, the Shauryathon saw participation in various race categories -- five km, 10 km and 21 km -- attracting youngsters, school students, armed forces personnel and civilians, an official said.

The participants ran through the rugged terrain of Drass, symbolically tracing the journey of India's brave soldiers during the Kargil conflict.

Akhoon lauded the initiative and expressed deep gratitude to the armed forces for their sacrifices. He also congratulated the organisers for the successful conduct of the race.

"Sarhad Shauryathon reminds us of the courage of our soldiers and the unity of our people," he said.

Later, the CEC also met Shinde and discussed various issues related to Kargil's development.

Shinde assured him that a CT-scan machine will be given to the Drass Sub-District Hospital and a few ambulances will be provided for Kargil district.

He also promised to extend support for tourism in Drass, the official said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to pay tribute to the 559 soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland during the Kargil War.

