New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Wrestler Sarita Mor received a warm welcome on her return back home on Saturday after winning a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championship in Norway.

Talking to ANI at Delhi airport, she said, "It is a proud moment when you win a medal for your country in other countries and your country's flag goes up during the ceremony. It cannot be described. There are many events coming, like the Nationals, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, 2024 Olympics. I will work on my weaknesses and prepare. I am looking forward to these events."

Wrestler Sarita Mor etched her name in history books as she clinched a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

Sarita Mor defeated Sweden's Sara Lindborg 8-2 to clinch the bronze medal in the women's 59kg. With this, she became the second Indian woman to win a medal in the 2021 Championships. (ANI)

