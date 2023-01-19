New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Trader associations in Sarojini Nagar here have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to take steps to improve the condition of roads and other facilities in the area in view of the upcoming G20 summit.

In a letter, the three main market associations of Sarojini Nagar noted that G20 will attract a lot of foreign and domestic tourism and the Sarojini market remains a hotspot for all tourists from India and abroad as well.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan CM 'Compares' His Ex-Deputy to Corona (Watch Video).

The 18-point demand of the traders' associations include repair of pedestrian paths, installation of sign boards for directions, better parking and removal of unauthorised vendors and hawkers.

The letter was issued by Sarojini Nagar Market Shopkeepers Association, Mini Market Sarojini Nagar Association and Babu Market Association.

Also Read | JEE Main 2023: NTA Likely To Release Admit Card Tomorrow on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Exam Dates Revised; Know Steps To Download.

"As we all know, the Sarojini Nagar market always remains a hot spot for all tourists from India and abroad as well. However, there are a few areas that we need to work on to improve the market for visitors," the letter read.

Noting that pedestrian paths in the market are in very bad shape, the associations sought its immediate repair and urged that there should be sign boards indicating different amenities like parking, toilets, metro station, and auto stand in the market.

They have also called for the construction of dedicated multilevel parking.

The traders also demanded the removal of unauthorised vendors and hawkers.

They have also demanded the setting up of a selfie point, CCTV cameras and opening of gates of the Babu market

"Overhead cables need to be removed or managed underground as it ruins the beauty of the market and also causes problem to visitors," the letter mentioned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)