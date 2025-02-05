Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday urged citizens to prioritise voting in the Delhi Assembly elections and stressed that voting should be guided by the principles of 'Sarvajan Hitaya' (welfare of all) and 'Sarvajan Sukhaya' (happiness of all), regardless of caste, religion, or region.

She noted that the BSP ran its government in UP for four times based on these principles, establishing the rule of law and justice-based laws.

She also emphasised the importance of electing a good government through the power of the 'right to vote' granted by Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Taking to X, she wrote, "It is important to repeat the pledge of 'voting first, then refreshment' in the voting being held today for the Delhi Assembly general election, so that a good government can be elected on the basis of the right to vote given to the citizens by Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar for strengthening the sacred constitution of the country and the ground level of democracy here."

"Therefore, people should vote by adopting the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitaya' and 'Sarvajan Sukhaya', free from caste, religion, region and sect, etc., the interest of the people and the country lies in this. BSP ran its government in UP for four times on this basis and established the rule of law by establishing justice-based laws at every level," she posted on X.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.

Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Around 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers have been deployed for the elections. Security measures include 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, ensuring peaceful polling.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, and Kalkaji. AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

The ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third term while the Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power. (ANI)

