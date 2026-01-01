New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 1 (ANI): Former AIADMK leader and once close aide of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha Sasikala Natarajan on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu and launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, claiming that dynastic governance in the state would soon come to an end and be replaced by what she described as a "people's government."

During the press conference, Sasikala alleged that since the DMK assumed power in Tamil Nadu, the state has witnessed a steady rise in crime incidents. Referring to the recent assault case reported from Tiruttani, she said such incidents reflect the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Also Read | India Women's Cricket Team Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on 1st Day of New Year 2026 (Watch Video).

"Wishing you all a Happy New Year. This year, the Dynasty governance happening in Tamil Nadu will end, and the People's government will start. From the day the DMK Government rule started, many Crime incidents like the recent Tiruttani assault have been happening. TN CM is in in-charge of the Police department, has not yet opened his mouth on the incident. It shows the lack of Governing capacity," she said.

Earlier, AIADMK leader RB Udhaya Kumar had launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, alleging that the state has witnessed a steep decline in governance standards under their regime.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 01, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Criticising the DMK government, Kumar said, "Under the DMK regime, property tax, electricity charges, and water and garbage taxes have been increased to unprecedented levels."

He further alleged, "The prices of essential commodities have also risen." Raising concerns over women's safety, Kumar said, "Crimes of sexual violence against women in Tamil Nadu have increased in a manner that brings shame to the State." He also claimed that the law-and-order situation has deteriorated. Kumar further alleged financial mismanagement by the state government, saying, "Tamil Nadu ranks first in India in terms of borrowing."

On Wednesday, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) held a consultative meeting with district secretaries to discuss election preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, chaired the meeting at the party headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to undergo the Legislative Assembly elections in 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)