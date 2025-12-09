Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been appointed to probe the tragic suicide of a woman doctor in Satara, whose forensic report confirmed that she indeed penned the note written on her hand.

During the question hour in the Vidhan Sabha, Fadnavis said, "An SIT has been appointed to investigate the Nashik doctor's suicide case. The forensic report has confirmed that the suicide note written on the doctor's hand was indeed written by her."

The Chief Minister further said that the probe so far has revealed that Police Officer Madane deceived the doctor and sexually exploited her, while another accused also cheated and manipulated her.

"According to the current forensic findings, the cause of death is hanging. The investigation is still ongoing, and the chargesheet will be filed soon. An independent inquiry through a retired judge has also been initiated, and a woman IPS officer has been appointed to supervise the police-level investigation," he added.

CM Fadnavis later added that the current forensic findings indicate that the cause of death was hanging.

Condemning attempts to politicise the matter, Fadnavis remarked, "Some people made an unfortunate attempt to bring politics into this matter. Everyone will be investigated in this matter."

Referring to legislative developments, the Chief Minister also commented on the Shakti Act, saying, "The Shakti Act is an infringement of the powers given to us (the state) by the Constitution. That is why it was sent back. The law by which we made this law could not be approved either. Some of the new things that we had done in the Shakti Act have been included in the new three laws. We will exclude the things that do not fit the ruling given by the Supreme Court and include the things."

On October 23, a woman doctor died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara after alleged sexual assault and mental harassment by a police official and two others. A note on the hand of the doctor who passed away named the police official and two others for driving her to take the extreme step by subjecting her to physical and mental harassment.

Earlier, Satara Police arrested two persons, Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne and Prashant Bankar, in connection with the case. A case was registered against the accused duo under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The Police Sub-Inspector Badne, named in the note, was suspended following this development. (ANI)

