New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Calling it a "victory of truth", the BJP on Tuesday lauded the Calcutta High Court order to transfer to the CBI the case of attack on ED officials by a mob allegedly at the behest of TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in January.

"Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs)," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said and also cited the court's critical observations on the state police to assert that the Trinamool Congress tried to shield Sheikh while police acted as a wing of the state's ruling party.

Also Read | Ravi Kumar S Joins USISPF Board: Cognizant CEO Joins US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum’s Board of Directors.

The Calcutta High Court earlier in the day ordered the transfer of the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 from the West Bengal Police to the CBI.

The court also directed that the custody of TMC leader Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29 in connection with the case, be handed over to the central agency.

Also Read | Ex-Odisha Deputy Speaker Rama Chandra Panda Gets Back Stolen Gold After 19 Years.

Poonawalla claimed the HC order has vindicated the BJP's stand.

TMC leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, initially defended Sheikh and when complaints against him mounted, a sham of his arrest and removal from the party was orchestrated, he alleged.

Sheikh, also facing charges of land grab and sexual assault on women in Sandeshkhali, was under "secular protection" all this while, the BJP spokesperson said, asserting that the court has struck a hammer to such a mindset.

In a swipe at the Congress, he said the likes of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have maintained silence over the atrocities inflicted on the women of Sandeshkhali.

Later in the day, the West Bengal government moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order but the apex court bench refused an urgent listing of the plea and asked its counsel to mention the matter before the Registrar General.

At a press conference, Poonawalla also spoke of Moody's revising its growth forecast for India for 2024 from 6.1 per cent to 6.8 per cent, claiming that the rating agency has also endorsed "Modi ki guarantee".

In this context, he also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his claim that unemployment in India was worse than in Pakistan and said the Congress leader leaves no opportunity to undermine the country's economy and standing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)