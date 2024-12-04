Meerut, Dec 4 (PTI) A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced a man from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to death on charges of drug trafficking, triggering panic and despair among his family members who have pleaded for clemency.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada on Wednesday confirmed receiving a letter in this regard from the Indian consulate in Saudi Arabia via the district administration.

"The letter said Zaid Junaid, a resident of Rachauti village under the Mundali police station area, has been sentenced to death by a court in Mecca for drug smuggling. His family members have been informed about the option of filing a mercy plea," the SSP said.

A notice was also pasted at the entrance of the family house to ensure they were aware of the situation.

Zaid's father Zubair, a farmer, and mother Rehana became inconsolable on hearing the news.

His elder brother Suhail said, "My father has already requested the Indian government to file a mercy plea with the Saudi authorities. The application was submitted on Tuesday."

Aged around 35 and the second of seven brothers, Zaid moved to Saudi Arabia in 2018 to work as a driver for a company.

Initially employed by one firm, he later joined Al-Zafar Company, his family members said.

His troubles began when his vehicle was stolen, and was recovered by Saudi police three days later. Subsequently, the vehicle got damaged in a road accident, leading his employer to file a lawsuit to recover the costs.

Unable to bear the financial burden, Zaid left the company and began working as the personal driver for a Saudi police officer, the family said.

However, three months into his new job, Zaid was allegedly implicated in a drug smuggling case after police claimed to have found 700 gm of narcotics from the vehicle he was driving, the family said.

He was arrested on January 15, 2023, and has been imprisoned at the Jeddah Central Jail since then.

"My brother has been framed. He was just doing his job as a driver. We hope the Indian government intervenes and saves his life," Suhail said.

Zaid's father Zubair said, "We've never faced such trouble before. All we want now is Zaid to return alive."

Another elder brother of Zaid, Naeem Khan Faisal, who also works as a driver in Saudi Arabia, is in touch with the family to the coordinate efforts for his release.

