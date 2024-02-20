Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): In a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that during his visit to the temple town as a part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra, he saw people lying drunk on roads.

Addressing the public in Amethi, Wayanad MP said the youths of Uttar Pradesh was on a 'trip' after boozing by night.

"I went to Varanasi and I saw people lying on roads drunk. The youths of Uttar Pradesh are on a trip after consuming liquor by night. On the other hand, there is the Ram Mandir which is only visited by the likes of PM Modi, Ambani and Adani. You will see all our billionaires there but not a single person from a backward class or the Dalit community," Rahul said.

"Your place is only limited to roads for begging while they (Centre's alleged corporate cronies) keep minting money," he added.

The Varanasi constituency has seen a huge influx of funds from the Centre and state government and is also a part of the Smart City mission, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks, state minister Dinesh Pratap Singh said the Congress leader should apologise to the country for such statements.

"It is saddening to hear such statements when efforts are being made by the Centre to take Indian culture to the world. Our culture does not allow public drinking. I can say that no one in my family consumes alcohol in public but can Rahul Gandhi say this? He should apologise for such remarks," Singh told ANI.

Rahul alleged that President Draupadi Murmu was deliberately not allowed to visit Ram Mandir during its inauguration last month as she belongs to an Adivasi background.

Addressing a public meeting on the thirty-eighth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here on Tuesday, Rahul said, "In India, the power, resources and wealth are in the hands of 2-3 per cent people while about ninety per cent are deprived of everything. Dalits, backwards, Adivasis and the poor among the general castes, who constitute a huge majority of India's population, did not have any representation anywhere--be it swanky corporate offices, judiciary, media, private hospitals or educational institutions."

Taking a further aim at the Centre over the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last month, he said only the rich and the famous like Adani, Ambani, Amitabh Bhachan and others were seen there, apart from PM Modi.

He claimed that there was no Dalit, backward, or Adivasi people or anyone from the economically backward sections of the general castes at the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

On alleged paper leaks in various competitive examinations in Uttar Pradesh, he said it was done deliberately to benefit a select few people while about 90 per cent of candidates were 'left out'.

He alleged that the Centre was deliberately diverting the attention of the general public from the core issues plaguing the country while making its 'friends' like Adani rob them.

"It is similar to the modus operandi of a pickpocket, who diverts the attention of his victim and then robs him," Rahul said.

On the Centre's flagship 'Agnipath' scheme, the former Congress president alleged that it was a deliberate diversion of the defence budget from soldiers to benefit Adani.

He claimed that the money that should have been spent on the welfare of soldiers was diverted to enable the billionaire industrialist weapons and drones for the defence forces.

"This was the reason why the Agniveers are being denied the benefits they are entitled to like regular soldiers," he claimed.

Gandhi said, that when he raised all such issues in the Parliament, he was stripped of his membership and even his official bungalow was taken away.

Tearing at Rahul over his remark on Varanasi, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "Rahul has no right to insult the people of Kashi and the youth of Uttar Pradesh. The whole world looks to UP these days for its skillful and talented youth. We don't expect any apology from Rahul Gandhi as he is a shameless person." (ANI)

