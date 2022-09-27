Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) A strike by contract workers of SBSTC continued to affect bus services of the state transport undertaking in south Bengal for the sixth day on Tuesday even as Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty urged them to call off the agitation immediately in view of the Durga puja season.

The South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) contract workers, mainly drivers and their assistants, remained adamant on continuing the strike till they get in writing the assurance given by the minister that 26 days' work in a month will be ensured.

Urging the workers to withdraw the agitation, Chakraborty said "We will ensure that the contract workers get 26 days' work in a month and have spoken to the SBSTC management about it."

He reiterated what he said on Monday that the demand of workers for paid holidays will be discussed after the Durga puja festival.

The contract drivers and assistants have been sitting on dharna at SBSTC depots in various places in south Bengal since September 22.

"We want the management to give in writing what the minister has promised before we take a call on the continuation of the agitation," a participant in the agitation said.

A small percentage of the buses run by SBSTC are being plied by permanent staff of the corporation.

The contract workers resorted to the strike with several demands, including same pay for same work with the permanent staff of SBSTC.

The strike has affected bus transportation in south Bengal districts, including services to and from Kolkata.

