New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Saturday permitted the high courts of Bombay, Allahabad and Punjab & Haryana to transfer some special judges trying criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs to other courts in their respective states on grounds such as "administrative exigencies", and asked them to find suitable substitutes quickly to ensure that such trials are not delayed.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, hearing a 2016 PIL seeking life ban on contesting elections on lawmakers convicted of heinous crimes and speedy disposal of cases against them, had earlier directed all the high courts not to transfer special judges without its prior nod.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal Govt Proposes to Shut Schools For a Week, Govt Employees to Work From Home; Check Emergency Measures Announced Today.

"To ensure expeditious disposal of pending cases, it is necessary for this Court to direct the officers presiding over Special Courts or CBI Courts involving prosecution of MPs or MLAs to continue in their present posts until further orders.

"This direction, barring transfer of judicial officers, will be subject to their superannuation or death. If any further necessity or emergency arises, the Registrar General of the High Courts are at liberty to make an application before us for retention or to relieve those officers," the top court had ordered on August 10 this year.

Also Read | BSP President Mayawati’s Mother Ramrati Dies at 92.

The high court registries of Bombay, Allahabad and Punjab and Haryana moved separate pleas seeking the top court's nod to transfer some special judges to some other courts under their territorial jurisdictions.

"The said application is filed seeking permission of this Court to transfer one of the specially designated Court Judge dealing with Criminal Cases involving MPs/MLAs in the State of Maharashtra, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli viz. H.S. Satbhai, Judge, City Civil and Sessions Court and Additional Sessions Judge, Mumbai, Maharashtra from his current charge/posting and to further transfer the said Judicial Officer to Kelapur, District Yavatmal, Maharashtra, on account of 'administrative exigencies' noticed by the Committee consisting of Administrative Judges of the Bombay High Court in its meeting held on October 6,” the Bombay high court said in its plea.

Similarly, the Allahabad High Court through its Registrar General has sought permission to transfer Alok Kumar Srivastava, presently posted as Presiding Officer of Special Court at Allahabad, and Pawan Kumar Rai, presently posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge in the Special Court at Lucknow, to other suitable posts on administrative grounds.

The High Court of Punjab and Haryana also filed a plea seeking similar nod.

The top court bench, also having justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, took into consideration the averments made in the pleas and allowed them subject to the condition that the “High Court/State shall provide suitable substitute” immediately so as to ensure expeditious disposal of the cases pending against sitting and former MPs and MLAs.

The bench, meanwhile, said that it would hear on Monday some other petitions, including the one filed by Abdullah Azam Khan, the politician-son of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, against the order which permitted additional district and sessions judges to try lawmakers in magistrate-triable small offences.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the SP leader, said that the apex court in its judgement, passed on the PIL filed by Ashwini Upadhyay, had directed that cases against MPs and MLAs have to be tried by “designated magisterial court”.

“But in the state of Uttar Pradesh, it has not been done and hence, the matter (criminal case) goes to the sessions court for trial without committal (of the case by a designated magisterial court),” Sibal argued.

The top court asked advocate Sneha Kalita, who along with senior advocate Vijay Hansaria is assisting the bench as amicus curiae, to serve a copy of the 12th Status Report to Sibal and all concerned immediately.

The top court, hearing a PIL filed by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay seeking life ban on lawmakers convicted in heinous criminal cases and speedy disposal of cases against them, has been passing a slew of directions time-to-time for ensuring speedy investigation by the CBI and other agencies and conclusion of trials.

It had ordered the setting up of additional special courts by the high courts.

Earlier, the top court had expressed its “deep concern” over tardy probe and prosecution in CBI cases against the lawmakers and had issued a slew of directions for ensuring speedy investigation by the agency and conclusion of trials, besides setting up of additional special courts by the high courts.

It had asked high courts to set up special courts wherever such additional courts are required to be constituted for expeditious disposal of pending trials and apprise it of any “non-cooperation by the Central or State Governments” on the issue.

"Without going into minute details, we are deeply concerned with the current state of affairs with respect to these (CBI) cases. The Solicitor General assures us that he will take up the matter with the Director, CBI, for providing adequate manpower and infrastructure to the said agency so that pending investigations can be completed at the earliest.

“The CBI shall also take necessary steps to secure the appearance of the accused and provide necessary assistance to the CBI Courts for framing charges and to proceed further to conclude the trials. The CBI shall ensure that there is no lapse on its part in producing the prosecution witnesses..,” the bench had said in the order.

According to a CBI report, 121 cases were pending trial before different CBI courts involving sitting and former MPs and 112 matters pending against serving and former MLAs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)