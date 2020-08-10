New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court has allowed lawyers' chamber blocks in the court's premises to open for longer hours.

The premises of lawyers' chamber blocks will now remain open from 09:30 am to 05:00 pm from Monday to Friday, except holidays.

Also Read | France's Presidency Confirms Killing of Six French Nationals by Gunmen in Niger: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

A circular of the Supreme Court dated August 7 read, "Taking into account requests received in that regard, and in partial modification of terms of circular dated May 21, 2020, the Competent Authority has been pleased to revise the timings for the opening of Lawyers' Chamber Blocks in the Supreme Court premises from 09:30 am to 05:00 pm (Monday to Friday, except holidays) instead of 10 am to 4 pm (Monday to Friday, except holidays)."

"Other terms of the said circular shall remain the same. All concerned are requested to co-operate in this regard," the circular further read. (ANI)

Also Read | Assam: Free Oximeter, Medicines For COVID-19 Patients in Guwahati Who Opt to Stay in Home Isolation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)