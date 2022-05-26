New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court while observing that there are over 2000 absconding NDPS offenders/accused persons in Punjab, has asked the state government to put in place appropriate provisions to ensure that the absconding individuals are brought to book within a reasonable time.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala has observed that "NDPS matter is not a usual matter" and noted that there are over 2000 absconding NDPS offenders and accused persons in Punjab.

The apex court further observed that if there is a failure to book the offenders within a reasonable time, the concerned police officer proceeds departmentally.

Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu, for Punjab, assured the bench that the needful shall be done as regards the timelines and for action against the erring official.

In its order, the top court noted the submissions of Sidhu that all essential steps will be taken to ensure that the absconding offenders/accused person are brought to book within a reasonable time and failing which the officer, who is made personally liable in terms of the order shall be proceeded with departmentally for the acts of commission and omission.

The apex court hearing a matter relating to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), posted it for hearing on July 7 and asked the government to file the status report before the next date of hearing.

"Assurance is given by the Advocate General on behalf of the respondent-State that all essential steps will be taken to ensure that the absconding offenders/accused person are brought to book within a reasonable time and failing which the Officer, who is made personally liable in terms of the order shall be proceeded with departmentally for the acts of commission and omission," the bench stated in its order.

"Accordingly, we post these matters on July 7, 2022. Further status report be filed well-in-advance," the bench stated further. (ANI)

