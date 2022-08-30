New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday came out with a circular notifying changes assured by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit on listing of fresh cases before benches for hearing in a timely manner.

"Henceforth, all the fresh matters verified on Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday will be listed on Monday in the next week, and those verified on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be listed on Friday in the next week," the apex court circular said.

The circular also said that if the number of cases to be listed on Mondays and Fridays is in excess, then they will be listed on next coming Fridays and Mondays.

The CJI, in his address during the farewell of his predecessor, had said that one of the areas in which he intends to work is the listing of cases before the constitution benches and matters which are specially referred to three-judge benches.

"….I must assure you that we will strive hard to make the listing as simple, as clear, and as transparent as possible," the CJI said.

The notification assumes significance as recently senior advocate and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Dushyant Dave had said that the CJI should not have the power to assign and list cases, and a fully automated system for allocation be put in place in the top court.

He had referred to the problems faced by young lawyers in getting their matters listed in the apex court.

The outgoing CJI (since retired) N V Ramana had expressed regret for not paying much attention to this aspect in one of his farewell addresses on August 26.

"We have to admit the fact that the pendency is a huge challenge before us. I must admit that issues of listing and posting of matters are one of the areas to which I could not pay much attention. I am sorry for that," he had said.

