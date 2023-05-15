New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain an appeal challenging a Bombay High Court decision dismissing Public Interest Litigation against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their remarks on the judiciary and the Collegium system for appointment of judges.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said the High Court order was correct.

"We believe that the view of the High Court is correct. Whether any authority has made any inappropriate statement, observations already made that the Supreme Court is broad enough to deal with it," the bench said.

The Bombay Lawyers Association has approached the Supreme Court challenging a High Court decision dismissing the PIL.

Challenging the February 9 order of the High Court, the lawyers' body said two public functionaries have disqualified themselves to hold the constitutional post by showing a "lack of faith" in the Constitution by attacking its institution -- the Supreme Court-- and showing scant regard for the law laid down by it.

The Bombay High Court while dismissing the plea had said that the credibility of the Supreme Court of India is "sky-high" and it cannot be eroded or impinged by the statements of individuals.

The Association, before the High Court, had sought orders to restrain Dhankhar from discharging duty as the Vice President, and Rijiju from discharging his duty as the cabinet minister for the Central government.

The PIL had claimed that the "frontal attack not just on the judiciary but the Constitution'' by the two executive officials has lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court in public. (ANI)

