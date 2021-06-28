New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay Delhi High Court order quashing Delhi government's orders which had directed private unaided schools not to collect Annual Charges and Development Fees from students till physical re-opening of the schools.

A Bench headed by Justice AM Kahnwilkar refused to entertain the plea of the Delhi government which has challenged the Delhi High Court's division Bench order refusing to quash the single judge order.

The Apex Court said the matter has been pending before a division bench in Delhi High Court and the government should raise its grievances there.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) government had moved the apex court against its division Bench order of High Court allowing private unaided recognised schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended in the national capital last year.

The physical classes in private schools in Delhi have been shut since the imposition of nationwide lockdown in March last year in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

