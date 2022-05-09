New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday directed the holding of the mains examination of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) -- 2021 from May 20.

A bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Justice J K Maheshwari passed the order after the advocates appearing on behalf of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Public Service Commission informed it that exams can be held on the said dates.

Also Read | While the CPI-M Led #PinarayiVijayan Govt Was Caught Napping over the Protests That Broke … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

“Counsels for the High Court as well public service commission has obtained instruction and stated they would hold the examination on 20, 21, and 22nd May 2022.

“In view of the aforementioned we dispose of this WP, with the direction that the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Mains exam be held on 20, 21, and 22 May,” the bench said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Hours Before Her Marriage, Bride Shot Dead by Jilted Lover in Nellore.

The apex court had earlier stayed the mains examination of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) -- 2021 scheduled to commence from May 6 due to the clash with the Preliminary Exam of Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam -- 2021.

The top court's order came on a plea by Raghav Gumbar and some aspirants who pointed out that the Haryana exam was originally fixed from April 22 to April 24, however, the same was postponed to May 6-8 because of the clash with the dates of the Delhi Judicial Service Exams.

Advocate Namit Saxena, appearing in the matter, sought that the High Court should postpone the present dates as well in view of the clash with MP exams.

"The applicants herein participated in the Examination of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) and after burning the midnight oil, got selected for the Main Examination of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch).

"The applicants herein consist aged between 22 to 34 years who have invested their time and money for a long time, to get selected in the State Judicial Services of the country but on account of the notification dated March 30, 2022, have been stripped off their right to participate in the Judicial Examination of their choice.

"That the same is against the basic Fundamental Rights of the applicants as granted under the Constitution and therefore, the applicants herein are constrained to prefer the present application seeking intervention in the present Writ Petition," the plea had said.

The petitioners had filed an intervention application through Saxena who is Advocate-on-Record. PTI PKS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)