New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaw in Matheran Eco-sensitive Zone, on an experimental basis, to check the feasibility to replace the hand-pulled rickshaws plying in the area.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao was hearing an application seeking permission for the operation of eco-friendly e-rickshaws in the Matheran eco-sensitive zone in Raigarh district's Karjat tehsil.

Also Read | TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts at trb.tripura.gov.in; Check Details Here.

"The government is in consultation with the manufacturers and after a detailed study, the State proposes to introduce a few eco-friendly e-rickshaws on an experimental basis…The State Government is permitted to introduce a few e-rickshaws to find out feasibility," the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna said.

The apex court expressed surprise over the operation of hand-pulled rickshaws in the area and said, "Just imagine even now in 2022, we see people pulling rickshaws with 2-3 people sitting, that too in hilly terrain. These e-vehicles would actually help."

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists At His Office in Jammu and Kashmir.

It asked the state government to file an affidavit giving information about the steps taken by it to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaws.

The top court was informed that 97 registered hand-pulled rickshaws in the area.

The counsel for the state government informed the bench that the government has decided to talk to three e-rickshaw manufacturers in India and introduce a few e-rickshaws in the concerned area as a pilot project for three months.

Advocate A D N Rao, who is amicus curiae in the case, voiced concern over disposal of batteries of the e-rickshaws.

The state counsel said environmental considerations would have to be taken into account while assessing the feasibility of running e-rickshaws in the area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)