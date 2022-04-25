New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday directed all the states governments and the union territories (UTs) to implement the SOP, prepared by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), for the care and protection of children in street situations.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said the steps taken so far have not been satisfactory and rescuing children should not be a temporary exercise and it should be ensured that they are rehabilitated.

“As it is clear that the other States/UTs have not raised any objection or sought any modification of the suggestions made by NCPCR, we direct all the states/UTs to implement the guidelines circulated by NCPCR and take steps to rescue and rehabilitate the children apart from the later stages which are clear from Bal Swaraj Portal.

“A status report shall be filed by the states/UTs within a period of two weeks from today,” the bench said while posting the matter for hearing in the second week of May.

NCPCR has developed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 2.0 for Care and Protection of Children in Street Situations to create a convergence among the various functionaries, institutions/agencies, Government of India schemes and policies and to ensure a more holistic approach to providing care, protection, and restoration of children in street situation.

During the hearing, the apex court was informed that the Tamil Nadu and Delhi governments have already formulated the scheme for rescuing and rehabilitating children in street situations.

“The States of Tamil Nadu and Delhi is directed to submit a copy to NCPCR. The States of Tamil Nadu and Delhi are directed to implement the scheme and immediate steps in identifying and rehabilitating children in street situations.

The apex court had earlier directed states and the Union Territories (UTs) to implement the suggestions for formulation of rehabilitation policy for street children and said it should not remain on paper.

It had noted that till date information regarding only 17,914 street children has been provided while their estimated number is 15-20 lakh.

The apex court had reiterated that the authorities concerned have to update the material required on the web portal of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) without fail.

The top court had earlier directed that testimony of children, who are victims of child trafficking, be recorded through video conferencing either at the district court complex or the office of the District Legal Services Authority in the district where the child is residing.

It had said it was concerned with obviating difficulties to victims of trafficking concerning travelling long distances to give evidence in trial courts. PTI PKS

