New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by one Darpan Awasthi seeking directions to ensure that equal opportunity for Darshan and performing rituals is provided to all the devotees in the sanctum sanctorum at the Shri Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, without any discrimination between the general and VIP devotees.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant verbally remarked that people who file such petitions are not genuine devotees and Courts are not supposed to decide guidelines or polices with respect to such subjects.

"They are not shradhalu. We don't want to comment further on this. These people go for different purposes... What should be or not be is not for the court to decide. We are about judicability", the CJI said.

After hearing the counsel appearing for the petitioner briefly, the Court dismissed the plea and granted permission to the petitioner to file a representation before the government authorities.

Shri Mahakaleshwar, one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas in India, holds immense significance in Hindu spirituality. People from across the country visit the temple throughout the year to witness the Bhasma Aarti, believing that attending the sacred ritual brings divine blessings, protection, and fulfilment of desires.

The Bhasma Aarti, an offering made with holy ashes, is one of the most revered rituals of the Mahakal Temple. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 am, a time considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition.

According to religious beliefs, devotees who attend or participate in the Bhasma Aarti are believed to have their wishes fulfilled and receive the divine blessings of Lord Mahakal.

As per temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of the temple doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath for the deity using Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. After the bath, the Shivling is adorned with hemp and sandalwood paste, signifying purity and sanctity. (ANI)

