New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday junked a plea seeking the establishment of a 'world class University' in India and said such a PIL cannot be entertained.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian dismissed the petition filed by NGO Banamali Das Welfare and Development Foundation.

The apex court observed that a PIL seeking such a prayer cannot be entertained.

“There are a lot of things which are world class in the world but not in India. Approach ministry of education. Dismissed,” the bench said.

The lawyer appearing for the NGO stated that none of the universities in India were 'world class' and that the Centre was duty-bound to establish a 'world class university'.

