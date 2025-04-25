New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the bail granted to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was booked in a drug-related case.

Majithia was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2022.

Also Read | Bandipora Encounter: LeT Terror Associate Killed, 2 Police Personnel Injured in Ongoing Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar dismissed the Punjab government's plea challenging Majithia's bail.

The top court also directed that neither party, Majithia nor the Punjab government, will make any statements regarding the ongoing investigation and court proceedings before the media.

Also Read | Syed Adil Hussain Shah: Ponywallah Who Died Saving Tourists During Pahalgam Attack Hailed as Hero, His Father Says 'I Am Proud of His Sacrifice' (Watch Videos).

"In case the prosecution officers come forward to make any statements, they should come and seek permission from this court or else action shall be taken as per procedure established by law", the Court noted in its order.

Counsel appearing for the Punjab government opposed Majithia's bail by arguing that the accused is trying to influence witnesses. He further alleged that the investigation into the matter is being affected as Majithia is holding media conferences and speaking on the issue.

"He (Majithia) has a free flow of information. Ability to know every single step of the investigation", the counsel told the bench.

The bench, however, inquired whether the investigation is being affected while the accused Majithia is out on bail.

"Can we say that he cannot go and give statements?" the bench stated.

Senior Advocate S. Muralidhar, appearing for Majithia, contended that it's the investigating agency that invites the media to press conferences, not Majithia.

After hearing the submissions, the Court directed Majithia to file an affidavit stating that he will not hold any press conferences. The bench proceeded to dismiss the plea and upheld Majithia's bail.

In December 2021, the Punjab Police filed a case against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for his alleged involvement in a drugs case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)